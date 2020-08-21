2 teens found shot in the chest on highway ramp in St. Louis County

The teens were both alert when rushed by an ambulance to an area hospital

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — Police in St. Louis County are investigating a double shooting involving two teenagers early Friday morning.

Bellefontaine Neighbors officers responded to a call for a shooting at about 1:15 a.m. on the southbound Lewis and Clark Boulevard (Highway 367) on ramp to eastbound Interstate 270.

A boy and a girl were found shot in the chest, police said.

The teens were both alert when rushed by an ambulance to an area hospital. Bellefontaine Neighbors police have not given any further details about their condition.

Officers were seen investigating a white car stopped on the shoulder of the ramp. The driver's side window was gone, and shards of glass were visible around the frame of where the window was.