Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old girl taken from scene of triple homicide in St. Louis County

A woman and two children were found shot to death in a home. A 1-year-old girl was missing, which prompted the Amber Alert. Her father is suspected and is at large

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman and her two children are dead in a fatal shooting that led to an Amber Alert in St. Louis County. The suspect is still wanted by police.

Police responded to a report for a shooting at about 11:32 p.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail, which is in north county near Florissant.

Officers found a 34-year-old woman, her 13-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter shot to death inside a house, St. Louis County police confirmed. Their names have not been released.

The homicide scene led to an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl, who police said was abducted by her father from the scene. County police named the suspect as Bobby McCulley III and released a photo of him as part of the Amber Alert.

The alert triggered phone and TV notifications at about 4 a.m. Within an hour, the little girl was found safe and the Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled the Amber Alert.

“Victim was located safe and unharmed with alternate family members,” MSHP tweeted Friday morning. The 1-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital to be checked by doctors.

The highway patrol said McCulley was still at large.

The Amber Alert said he was likely in a silver 2010 Dodge Charger with Missouri plates ZC6-T3V. He’s described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. McCulley is 35 years old.

Police said he was last seen in the area of Goodfellow and Delmar boulevards in the city.

Anyone with information about McCulley is urged to call 911 immediately or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.