ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A second woman has come forward to accuse a Veterans Affairs nurse practitioner of inappropriately touching her.

William Luchtefeld was charged in January with sodomy and sexual abuse. On Wednesday, an additional charge of sexual abuse was filed against the 60-year-old man.

According to previously filed court documents, Luchtefeld admitted to inappropriately touching a patient without her consent during a Nov. 21, 2019 acupuncture appointment at the VA St. Louis County Outpatient Clinic in Florissant.

A similar incident happened in June of 2019 to a different woman, according to a new court document filed this week. The circumstances of this charge weren’t included in the court document.

VA police arrested him in January. At that time, a special agent with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs called Luchtefeld a “danger to the community or to any other person because of the nature of the offense.”

The VA sent 5 On Your Side the following statement in January:

"VA condemns such behavior in the strongest possible terms and has fired this individual. VA has made clear it will hold employees accountable when they fail to uphold the high standards Veterans expect and deserve.”

Luchtefeld bonded out of jail by posting 10% of his $25,000 bond.

