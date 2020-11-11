St. Louis County woman sentenced to prison for providing material to support terrorists

Sedina Unkic Hodzic, 41, of St. Louis County, was sentenced to 48 months in prison on Tuesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County woman was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and providing material support to terrorists, according to the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Missouri.

Sedina Unkic Hodzic, 41, of St. Louis County, was sentenced to 48 months in prison.

Officials said based on the offenses for which Hodzic was convicted she is subject to deportation and removal from the United States.

According to court documents, between May 2013 to Feb. 5, 2015, Sedina Hodzic and her husband Ramiz Zijad Hodzic conspired with others to support the activities of Abdullah Ramo Pazara and others, including a conspiracy to commit outside the United States an act that would constitute the offense of murder or maiming if committed in the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States.

Ramiz and Sedina Hodzic intended to and did provide support and resources to Pazara, according to court documents.

The support consisted of money, which was used by her co-conspirators to purchase supplies such as military uniforms, rifle scopes, combat boots, tactical gear, clothing, firearms accessories, range finders and other supplies useful to fighters engaged in combat in Syria and elsewhere.

Co-defendants Ramiz Zijad Hodzic, Nihad Rosic, Mediha Medy Salkicevic, Armin Harcevic and Jasminka Ramic were sentenced to 96, 96, 78, 66 and 36 months in prison.

The St. Louis Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, St. Louis Metropolitan and St. Louis County police departments investigated this case.