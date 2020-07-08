Couple left elderly mother on the floor without food, water for days, charges say

George Griffith and Bonnie Griffith, of St. John, were charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of George’s mother, Juanita

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County couple is facing charges after court documents say they failed to provide an 88-year-old woman with proper care.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, George Griffith and Bonnie Griffith, of St. John, were charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of George’s mother, Juanita.

Juanita Griffith was 88 years old, had dementia and other health issues, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, on Jan. 22, George called the police information line and asked for input on how to take care of his mother an said she had been on the floor for a week. He also said she had not had any water for four days and was curled up by his bedroom door. When officers and paramedics arrived, Juanita was found dead, naked on the floor inside the house. She also had sores on her body.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death was a homicide due to the failure to provide nutritional and health care resulting in metabolic abnormalities and sepsis.

According to Juanita’s obituary, she was a longtime member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Overland. It also said she was a nurse at a hospital in Normandy and she was a very active volunteer for many organizations including the MS Society, Variety Club and Scottish Games. She enjoyed listening to talk radio and watching the Cardinals and Blues.