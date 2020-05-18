Homicide investigation underway after man found shot at north St. Louis County apartment complex

The man was found in the 9600 block of Jacobi Avenue

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has died an apartment complex in north St. Louis County.

Police responded to a call for shooting in the 2000 block of Vallette Drive around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Officers found a man nearby, in the 9600 of Jacobi Avenue. He had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene, St. Louis County police said.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, police said. The man's identity has not been released.

If you have any information, you are asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.