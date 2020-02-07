Man shot, killed in north St. Louis

To date, there have been 102 homicides in the city

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot and killed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis.

Police arrived at the scene on the 1400 block of North Kingshighway around 5:30 a.m. The victim was shot multiple times in the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a preliminary police report.

To date, there have been 102 homicides in St. Louis. At the end of June 2019, there were 92 homicides, according to police statistics.

The homicide division is investigating.

