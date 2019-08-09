ST. LOUIS — A man is expected to survive after police said he was accidentally shot in the stomach while a relative cleaned his gun.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4200 block of North Market Street for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with a bullet wound in his stomach.

According to police, a man accidentally shot his uncle while he was cleaning his gun.

The victim was last listed in critical condition and his vitals were unstable, but he is expected to survive, police said.

St. Louis police have not released any further details at this time.

