ST. LOUIS — Two men said they were carjacked while sitting in their vehicle Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Rauschenbach, which is along St. Louis Place Park in north city.

A 65-year-old man and 47-year-old man told police they were sitting in their 2018 Nissan Sentra when two men walked up to the car and announced a robbery. The victims got out of the car. The robbers got in and drove off, the victims told police.

The victims weren’t injured.

They told police one man was wearing a scarf over his face and the other man was wearing a bandana to hide his identity.

The investigation is ongoing.

