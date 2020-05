The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday just south of Fairground Park

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy has been shot in north St. Louis.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso when someone fired multiple shots in the teen's direction, St. Louis police said.

The teen is in critical condition in the hospital, police said. Homicide detectives have been called to help investigate.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on the 3800 block of Sullivan Avenue, south of Fairground Park.

This is a developing story and will be updated with any new information that comes in.