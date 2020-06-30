x
Man shoots, kills girlfriend in St. Louis Monday night, police say

When police arrived at the home, they found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene
ST. LOUIS — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend in north St. Louis Monday night.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. at a home on Carter Avenue in the city's Penrose neighborhood. According to the police report, the shooter was outside the home and fired shots at the woman while she stood in the doorway.

When police arrived at the home, they found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the woman was in her 20s, but did not provide any other information about her.

The shooting is being investigated by homicide detectives. Police did not say if the shooter was in custody.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

