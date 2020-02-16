ST. LOUIS — St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman found behind a dumpster in the 4000 block of Labadie, in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis.



According to police, she suffered a puncture wound. Emergency first responders were called but were not able to revive the woman. She was pronounced deceased at the location where she was found.

The Homicide Division responded and an ongoing investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is urged to call directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).





Two area Catholic churches set to merge this summer For decades, the two parishes have been located in two different locations in St. Louis. Since 1911, the Maronite Catholics of St. Raymond has served the city's Lebanese community just south of downtown. St. Elizabeth of Hungary opened its doors in Crestwood in 1956 to serve a boom in Roman Catholics in South County.

