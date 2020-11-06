Third man arrested in connection with looting night of retired St. Louis police captain's murder

ST. LOUIS — A third man has been arrested and is facing charges in connection with looting on the night a retired St. Louis police captain was murdered.
David Dorn, 77, was shot and killed as Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry was looted on June 2. Dorn was working as a security guard at the time.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office issued one count of second-degree burglary and one count of stealing on 38-year-old Samuel Simpson Thursday morning.
According to court documents, Simpson knowingly entered unlawfully into Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry and took televisions that were valued at least $750. Simpson admitted to taking three televisions.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, no bond is allowed for Simpson.
On June 7, 24-year-old Stephan Cannon was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and three counts of armed criminal action as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.
A 27-year-old man was also charged in connection with stealing from the pawn shop. Jimmie Robinson Jr. was charged with one count of first-degree burglary, one count of armed criminal action and one count of stealing, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. He's being held with a bond of $30,000 cash-only.
According to court documents, surveillance video from outside showed a Hyundai Santa Fe pull up near the shop and several people got out. They were seen entering the shop and leaving with several electronics. Robinson Jr. was seen with a handgun inside the store and video also showed him leave the shop with several electronics, which were valued at over $750.
Court documents said Robinson Jr. identified himself as one of the people who went into the shop and he admitted he had a gun while he was inside.
Police are still looking for several other persons of interest in surveillance video from the pawn shop.
Dorn served the St. Louis community for more than 40 years in law enforcement. He was with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for 38 years and then was the chief in Moline Acres for five years. Dorn was laid to rest on June 10.
