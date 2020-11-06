Third man arrested in connection with looting night of retired St. Louis police captain's murder

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office issued one count of second-degree burglary and one count of stealing on Samuel Simpson

ST. LOUIS — A third man has been arrested and is facing charges in connection with looting on the night a retired St. Louis police captain was murdered.

David Dorn, 77, was shot and killed as Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry was looted on June 2. Dorn was working as a security guard at the time.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office issued one count of second-degree burglary and one count of stealing on 38-year-old Samuel Simpson Thursday morning.

According to court documents, Simpson knowingly entered unlawfully into Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry and took televisions that were valued at least $750. Simpson admitted to taking three televisions.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, no bond is allowed for Simpson.

On June 7, 24-year-old Stephan Cannon was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and three counts of armed criminal action as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A 27-year-old man was also charged in connection with stealing from the pawn shop. Jimmie Robinson Jr. was charged with one count of first-degree burglary, one count of armed criminal action and one count of stealing, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. He's being held with a bond of $30,000 cash-only.

According to court documents, surveillance video from outside showed a Hyundai Santa Fe pull up near the shop and several people got out. They were seen entering the shop and leaving with several electronics. Robinson Jr. was seen with a handgun inside the store and video also showed him leave the shop with several electronics, which were valued at over $750.

Court documents said Robinson Jr. identified himself as one of the people who went into the shop and he admitted he had a gun while he was inside.

Police are still looking for several other persons of interest in surveillance video from the pawn shop.