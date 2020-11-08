Man charged with murder in connection with deadly June shooting

Troy Jackson was charged with murder for the shooting death of 45-year-old Jermane Hicks

ST. LOUIS — A man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 45-year-old man in June.

Troy Jackson, 28, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the June 16 shooting death.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the call for a shooting at 7:13 p.m. on the 4700 block of Leduc Street, which borders the Kingsway East and The Ville neighborhoods.

Jermane Hicks, 45, was found lying on the curb with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, a 28-year-old man, shot him during an argument and then ran away. On Monday, police said Troy Jackson was that man.