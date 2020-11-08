Man charged with murder in connection with deadly June shooting

ST. LOUIS — A man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 45-year-old man in June.
Troy Jackson, 28, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the June 16 shooting death.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the call for a shooting at 7:13 p.m. on the 4700 block of Leduc Street, which borders the Kingsway East and The Ville neighborhoods.
Jermane Hicks, 45, was found lying on the curb with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, a 28-year-old man, shot him during an argument and then ran away. On Monday, police said Troy Jackson was that man.
On Monday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the circuit attorney's office issued the charges against Jackson. He is being held without bond.