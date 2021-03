Police have not provided an age or any other information about the victim

ST. LOUIS — A male victim was killed after being shot in the head in St. Louis' West End neighborhood Monday evening.

Police said they were called to Etzel Avenue near the intersection of North Skinker Parkway at around 5:25. When they arrived, they found the victim shot in the back of the head.

