ST. LOUIS — A man and a woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon in St. Louis' The Gate neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened at around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Rutger Street and Jefferson Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

They were both pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No other information was provided.

