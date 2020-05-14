Man carjacked at gunpoint in Dutchtown Wednesday evening

ST. LOUIS — A man was carjacked by two suspects in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood Wednesday evening.
The carjacking happened on the 3600 block of Gasconade Street at 7:23 p.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.
A 32-year-old man told police he had been retrieving things from his 2018 Toyota Camry when two men came up from behind him and pointed a handgun at them.
They demanded the man's keys and then got into his car and drove away. The victim wasn't injured.
The robbery is under investigation.