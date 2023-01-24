St. Louis faith center vandalized overnight in possible hate crime

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call the Creve Coeur Police Department at 314-737-4600.

ST. LOUIS — Congregation Temple Israel found the monument sign outside the faith center sprayed with graffiti in a possible antisemitic hate crime Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the Creve Coeur Police Department, the department went to the center located at 1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive just before 8:30 a.m. regarding a report of property damage.

Police said someone allegedly spray-painted graffiti on the sign overnight.

The graffiti appeared to be a word, but the writing was not legible.

According to the Temple Israel online calendar, the center canceled 7th grade Temple Institute of Religion, or TIR, Tuesday.

The Creve Coeur Police Department Investigations Bureau is actively investigating the incident.

There is no further information on the incident at this time.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call the Creve Coeur Police Department at 314-737-4600.

