Police on scene of triple shooting at St. Louis Family Dollar

ST. LOUIS — Police are on scene of a triple shooting at a north St. Louis Family Dollar.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, two men and one woman were found with gunshot wounds at the Family Dollar near N. Spring Avenue and Cass Avenue around 8:05 p.m.

This is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Police said all three victims were conscious and breathing when they arrived.

No suspect information has been made available.

