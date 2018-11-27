ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A north St. Louis County family was sitting at home watching the news and spotted a familiar car on the screen full of bullet holes. Shortly after, they learned the driver was their loved one.

"It was a blow to the chest, it took my breath away," said Tiffaney Kennard, the victim's cousin.

Kennard says she was watching the news Saturday, when she saw a vehicle that looked a lot like her cousin's.

"Once maybe 12:30 p.m., 1 o'clock Saturday afternoon came and Aashya wasn't home, I just had that gut feeling that Aashya was in an accident," Kennard said. "We weren't sure, but we hadn't heard from her and we were calling, calling, calling her phone and we couldn't get an answer."

It wasn't until the next day when Tiffaney learned that Aashya Quarrles was killed. A gunman shot her at least once before her car crashed into a pole in St. John.

"To hear that, it just was hard we don't go through this type of stuff so it was overwhelming, it really was," said Kennard. "We're all adults, were gonna miss Aashya but we'll be OK. Our main concern is her kids, we have to make sure that her kids are good."

A mother to three young children, her family now left trying to break the news to her young kids who are just eight, three and one.

"The 8-year-old does and she understands what's going on, the 3-year-old he knows that his mom has passed away, but I don't think he fully understands that his mom is gone and she's not coming back," said Kennard.

St. Louis County police have not yet named a suspect. Kennard is hoping they crack the case, soon.

"I want justice for my cousin, she deserves this, she didn't deserve to die, and her children definitely don't deserve to have to grow up without their mom," said Kennard.

Tiffaney says one of the toughest things will be when the children have their first Christmas without their mother.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact St. Louis County police.

