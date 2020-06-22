Man charged in fatal double shooting in north St. Louis

Keenen Chambers-King, 27, has been charged with one count each of second-degree murder and armed criminal action

ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged in a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured in St. Louis' Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the shooting at 3:29 a.m. at a home on the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue. Officers found 32-year-old Lorenzo Chambers-Harris lying on the porch with multiple gunshot wounds. A 28-year-old woman was also shot in the leg and buttocks.

Chambers-Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to an area hospital, where at last check police said her vitals were stable.

It is unclear if Chambers-Harris and Chambers-King were of any relation to each other.