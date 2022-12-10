Double shooting in St. Louis leaves 1 dead

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday at Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard.

ST. LOUIS — A double shooting overnight in St. Louis left one person dead and another injured.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday at Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard, near the border of the Walnut Park West and Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded and found the two male victims. One had been shot in the leg and was conscious and breathing. The other had been shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the victim's age or identity.

A homicide investigation is underway.

There were two other homicides that occurred in the city early Saturday.

At Loughborough and Broadway, a woman in her 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest just after midnight. Just before 8 a.m., a man was found shot to death at N Theresa and Bell avenues. Homicide investigations are underway for booth shootings.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

