Pedestrian struck and killed by car shortly after asking for help in St. Louis

Police said the man asked a witness for help with an unrelated injury. Shortly after, he was struck and dragged by a car.

ST. LOUIS — An injured man asked a witness for help just before he was struck and killed by a car in north St. Louis Sunday night, police said.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. According to a St. Louis Police incident summary, officers were handling an unrelated accident nearby at Goodfellow and Interstate 70 when a witness came up to them and said someone had been struck by a car nearby.

Officers headed to the 5200 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, where they found a man in his 40s lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified him.

According to the witness, the man had walked up and asked for help with an unrelated injury. Shortly afterward, an unknown black car, possibly a Pontiac Grand Prix, drove northbound up Goodfellow. It then re-entered the southbound lanes and struck the man.

He was dragged south on Goodfellow until he was dislodged, and the car drove away.

Police initially identified the victim as a woman.

Police are still searching for the suspect. An accident reconstruction team was called to the scene to investigate.

Note: The video above was from early Monday morning. Police have since updated information on the sex of the victim in the crash.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html