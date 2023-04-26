Man dies after shooting, crash in south St. Louis

The man’s name has not been released.

ST. LOUIS — A man has died after he was shot while driving and ended up crashing into a home in St. Louis late Tuesday night.

At around 10:16 p.m., St. Louis police were called to the 2800 block of Chippewa Street for a report of shots being fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died. His name has not been released.

Investigators said the victim was driving a truck along Chippewa Street when he was shot and ended up crashing into a vacant home.

There were three passengers in the car at the time of the shooting. Police said they ran away from the scene but were eventually found and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police said there was significant damage to the front of the vacant home.

No other information about this incident has been released.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.