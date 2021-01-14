x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Crime

Man found with gunshot wound in gas station later dies

His identity has not been released
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Wednesday evening.

At around 6 p.m., St. Louis police officers were called to a gas station on Natural Bridge Avenue near Grand Boulevard for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man inside the gas station suffering from a gunshot wound.   

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide division at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Related Articles