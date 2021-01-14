Man found with gunshot wound in gas station later dies

His identity has not been released

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Wednesday evening.

At around 6 p.m., St. Louis police officers were called to a gas station on Natural Bridge Avenue near Grand Boulevard for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man inside the gas station suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.