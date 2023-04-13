North St. Louis shooting leaves 1 dead

The victim’s identity has not been released.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department received a call for a shooting in the 8700 block of Oriole Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not provide the victim’s name or any other details about the shooting.

St. Louis police’s homicide division is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.