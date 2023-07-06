St. Louis police seek public's help identifying suspect in fatal April shooting

On Wednesday, police released surveillance video and photos of the suspected shooter.

ST. LOUIS — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person they believe is responsible for the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in April.

On the night of April 25, St. Louis police responded to a “ShotSpotter” call in the 2800 block of Chippewa Street. Officers found a 19-year-old Kobe Dotson lying in the street near a pickup truck suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Investigators learned the victim was reversing eastbound on Chippewa Street when he was shot. His truck eventually hit a fire hydrant, causing both driver-side doors to be ripped off, according to a police report.

He crashed into the front of a vacant home and was ejected from the truck.

Three passengers — two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy — were in the car at the time of the shooting. Police said they ran away from the scene but were eventually found and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of the suspected shooter in the hopes that the public could help identify and locate them.

The video, comprised of footage from several surveillance cameras, shows the person walking down St. Louis streets on the night of the shooting while holding what appears to be a handgun.

Police also released still images of the suspect, as well as example images of the shirt they believe they were wearing.

