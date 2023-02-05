Man fatally shot in St. Louis Saturday

The Homicide Division is investigating.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man Saturday.

Police said officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of S. Broadway and Bates Street at about 3:20 p.m. Saturday. There, they found a 2-vehicle crash, where the 36-year-old driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix was found unconscious and not breathing from a gunshot to the neck.

He was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

5 On Your Side will update this story as information is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.