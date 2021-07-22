Woman shot and killed in St. Louis

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Robin Perry

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis early Thursday morning.

At around 2 a.m., St. Louis police responded to a “Shot Spotter” call in the 4400 block of Ashland Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman lying on a porch suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was later identified as 56-year-old Robin Perry.

Anyone with information should contact St. Louis police’s homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html