Man shot and killed in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Friday night.

At around 9:39 p.m., St. Louis police were called to the 4900 block of Arlington Avenue for a shooting. This is in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

He was identified as 44-year-old Kevin Lee Harrison of Jennings.