Man killed after interrupting suspects breaking into cars, police source says

One of the shootings happened near a nightclub in the Downtown West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two men were shot and killed in separate shootings in St. Louis early Monday morning.

The first incident happened at around 12:54 a.m. in the 500 block of North 20th Street, which is in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood near The Pepper Lounge nightclub.

St. Louis police were called to the area for a shooting and found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. He has been identified as Demetrise Thomas.

According to a police source, Thomas interrupted people breaking into cars when he was shot.

The second shooting happened at around 2:11 a.m. in the area of North Ninth and Brooklyn streets in St. Louis’ Near North Riverfront neighborhood.

Police arrived and found a man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information on these shootings should contact St. Louis police’s homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

According to St. Louis police, there have been at least 139 homicides so far this year in the city. At around this same time in 2020, there were 196 homicides in the city.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html