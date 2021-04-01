Monday morning shooting becomes St. Louis' first homicide of 2021

The man was conscious and breathing when rushed to the hospital but died a short time later

ST. LOUIS — Four days into the year, St. Louis has recorded its first homicide of 2021.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 11:10 a.m. on the 3900 block of Lexington Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood. A man was found shot in the abdomen.

He was conscious and breathing when rushed to the hospital but died there a short time later, police said.

His identity hasn't been released. No information on the circumstances of the shooting was available.

A homicide investigation is underway.

In 2020, St. Louis had 262 homicides, which measures out to 85 homicides per 100,000 residents. That's the highest homicide rate in the city's recorded history, according to data from St. Louis police.

Only 1997 had a higher recorded number of homicides — 267 — but there were nearly 80,000 more people living in the city at the time, making the homicide rate 69 out of every 100,000 people.

A man was also found shot to death in a car Friday night in Ferguson. He is believed to be the first murder of the year for St. Louis County.