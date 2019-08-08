ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis firefighter said he's fed up with crime in his neighborhood.

The latest incident? Someone tried to swipe his dog right from his backyard.

He says it's just one troubling sign of a recent trend in the city's Bevo Mill neighborhood.

"I think that maybe I'm just a little more used to seeing victims of crime, you know, but being a victim of crime, you know, kind of a different animal."

The firefighter, who did not want to be on camera, said the most recent crime attempt on his block, was rather unusual.

"Kinda like, 'Well, what's going on, what is she doing, and why is she trying to grab my dog?"

He said he watched as a woman walked through his back gate and tried to snatch his black lab, Izzy.

"That's when my dog spun around and yelped and kind of took a nip at her she dropped the dog jumped into a car and they sped off through the alley."

He said if an attempted dog theft wasn't bad enough, someone stole his truck a few months ago.

Just down the street, Kathy Donovan said someone tried to take her car too, except this time, she was still in it.

"When I got out of my car and when I opened up my back door and he was all the way up, almost at my car so I jumped back in and shut and locked my door and got out of there," Donovan said.

It was enough for her to consider moving.

"I mean I can't even go out of my house without the fear of somebody being there," Donovan said.

But this first responder said if everyone leaves the city for greener pastures, the bad guys win.

"I think as a community, we need to come together as a whole so we can deter the criminals."

That firefighter said by speaking out, he's warning criminals that residents aren't afraid to confront them.

Aggravated Assaults with a gun in Bevo Mill are up 61% this year compared to last year. Vehicle thefts and larceny are also up.

Almost every other crime, however, is down in Bevo Mill.

