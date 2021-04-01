2 arrested after trying to steal running car on Galleria parking lot

Police said the suspects crashed the car into the tree before they could get off the lot. Two of them were arrested and the third got away

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were arrested after trying to steal a running car on the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria mall in St. Louis County Sunday afternoon.

The Richmond Heights Police Department said someone was eating lunch near their running car at around 3:30 Sunday afternoon when three people jumped inside and tried to drive off. Officers said the suspects crashed the car into a tree before they could get off the lot.

Police said the three suspects jumped out of the car and tried to run off. Two of the people were taken into custody. The third person got away.

Officers with the Clayton Police Department and the Richmond Heights Police Department were on the scene investigating.