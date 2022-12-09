St. Louis gas station near where 16-year-old was shot by police identified as 'public nuisance'

St. Louis police said since late January, they have received more than 60 calls to the gas station ranging from shots fired to auto theft to disturbances.

ST. LOUIS — "It's definitely rough,” said Shani Parker.

That's how Parker describes living near the gas station at North Florissant and St. Louis avenues in Old North St. Louis.

On Sunday night, the gas station was the starting point of an incident that resulted in officers shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy who police said was reaching for a gun in a nearby alley.

"You see drug dealers sitting out on the parking lot all day. In and out,“ Parker said.

And that's not all.

What's more, police say during the same time, they responded to more than 100 calls at the north side intersection.

"I prefer to keep, you know, inside my little territory down here, absolutely,” said Parker.

Neighbors say for years the gas station has been a hot spot for crime and other problems.

Three hours before the 16-year-old was shot and killed by police Sunday, Third Ward Alderman Brandon Bosley said he was at the gas station addressing a loitering problem in the parking lot.

City officials have "identified the business as a public nuisance."

"Walked around with the current manager and asked people to leave the lot and they did,” Alderman Bosley said Monday.

Police have a "real-time" shot spotter camera system on St. Louis Avenue in hopes of catching criminals who fire gunshots.

5 On Your Side also saw cameras on two traffic lights.

Still, some neighbors would like to see security officers patrolling the gas station.

"He doesn’t sell alcohol because he doesn’t have a liquor license. He doesn't have to have security there. That's not in his occupancy permit,” said Alderman Bosley.

“Those people won't be able to hang out,” Parker said. “Just sitting here hanging out on the lot all day if there's security. You know keeping track and making sure everybody's safe.”