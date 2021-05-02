St. Louis NAACP President calls for 'tougher gun laws' after mother, young daughters killed in shooting

"My sister was a great sister, great mom, great daughter. She was beautiful person and she had a good soul," said a heartbroken Kezia Walker

ST. LOUIS — "I just feel terrible. I don't know what to do. I don't know how to feel," said a sobbing Kezia Walker.

Walker was in disbelief that her 30-year-old sister, Kanisha Hemphill, and Hemphill's 1-year-old baby Jakari and 7-year-old daughter Journey are all now tragically gone.

Walker said her sister was a hard-working certified nursing assistant, who kept them laughing, had a warm personality and, most of all, adored her girls.

"She was a beautiful person. She was a great mother, a great daughter, great sister. My nieces were precious. Lives just taken away," said Walker.

Around seven Monday morning, police responded to a "shots fired" call at the family's Dutchtown home on South Grand.

Officers arrived and found the mom and her children suffering from gunshot wounds

"I don't understand, why would somebody do this?" asked Kezia Walker.

Police records show on Tuesday officers went to the same home twice within the span of three hours for a domestic disturbance call.

"And I told her I loved her and she was like I love you too, and, that was the last time we texted," Kezia Walker said.

"You just offer your heartfelt condolences to the family for the loss they suffered," said Adolphus Pruitt, the President of the St. Louis NAACP.

The triple homicide is the latest violence that's rocked St. Louis early on in this year.

It's violence the President of the St. Louis NAACP said won't stop until lawmakers get tougher on criminals and address the socioeconomic issues communities are facing.

"St. Louis can't do it on its own. We need help from the state and federal levels and we need tougher gun laws so we can get some of these guns off the streets," said Pruitt.

"My sister had a good soul. She was a beautiful person," said Kezia Walker.

Thursday afternoon police arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the triple homicide.

He has not been charged at this time.

Sources tell 5 On Your Side police spent all day looking for the father of the 1-year-old.

Right now, we do not know if the man, taken into custody, is the dad.