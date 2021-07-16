Robbers shoot man, steal safe during St. Louis home invasion

Police say two armed men entered the home and shot a man before demanding money

ST. LOUIS — A man was critically injured after he was shot during a home invasion Friday morning in St. Louis.

St. Louis police said the shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. on the 8500 block of North Broadway, in the city's Baden neighborhood.

A 21-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were in the home when two men walked in with guns. They shot the man and then demanded money from the woman.

The suspects took a safe belonging to the victims and ran away.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where at last update he was in critical, unstable condition. The woman was not injured.

Police seized two guns from the scene.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html