x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

crime

Man shot and killed in south St. Louis

A homicide investigation is underway

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in St. Louis' Benton Park West neighborhood Sunday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of Minnesota Avenue and Utah Street at 3:33 a.m. A 39-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds.

Police have not released his identity. A homicide investigation is underway.

Three other people were shot and killed in St. Louis overnight. 

At 12:19 a.m., two men were found dead inside a car in north St. Louis. 

And around 2 p.m., a teenage girl believed to be about 16 years old was found dead inside a car in south St. Louis. A 21-year-old man who was also inside the car was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

RELATED: 2 men found shot to death in car in north St. Louis

RELATED: Teen girl killed in double shooting in St. Louis' Bevo neighborhood

More local stories

RELATED: Reward increased for information in murder of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn

RELATED: 16-year-old shot while playing basketball at St. Louis park

RELATED: 17-year-old shot after using reflection of car’s tinted window to fix his hair