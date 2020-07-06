Man shot and killed in south St. Louis

A homicide investigation is underway

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in St. Louis' Benton Park West neighborhood Sunday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of Minnesota Avenue and Utah Street at 3:33 a.m. A 39-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds.

Police have not released his identity. A homicide investigation is underway.

Three other people were shot and killed in St. Louis overnight.

At 12:19 a.m., two men were found dead inside a car in north St. Louis.

And around 2 p.m., a teenage girl believed to be about 16 years old was found dead inside a car in south St. Louis. A 21-year-old man who was also inside the car was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.