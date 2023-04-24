Body found Monday morning in north St. Louis

Police did not release any information about the victim.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the Columbus Square neighborhood.

Police said they received a call for help at about 7:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Cass Avenue and North 10th Street.

At the scene, officers found a dead body outside. Police said this is being handled as a "suspicious sudden death."

No additional information was released about the victim.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.