Man in critical condition after Saturday afternoon shooting in St. Louis

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 58-year-old man was in critical condition after a shooting at about 1:40 Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the 3800 block of Sullivan Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim in a car suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck and abdomen. He was unconscious and barely breathing when he was rushed to the hospital.

Police said he was unable to provide a statement to officers.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.