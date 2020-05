His identity has not been released

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in the Lewis Place neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at 2:17 a.m. on the 4700 block of McMillian Avenue, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.