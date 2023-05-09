Homicides are down this year in St. Louis

St. Louis police reported 106 homicides this year, down from 136 this time last year. That's a nearly 23% decrease.

ST. LOUIS — A shooting Monday night in St. Louis left one person dead. St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating.

The call went out shortly before midnight Monday for a double shooting near Page and Belt. That’s near the entrance to a YMCA. Early reports described two victims at the scene – one deceased and the other conscious and breathing. A body could be seen on the ground, next to a bicycle.

Police have not released any details regarding the identity of the victim nor the circumstances that led up to the shooting. It happened about a half-block away from the Y and the parking lot there was marked off by police tape.

According to our partners at the St. Louis American, on Aug. 30, St. Louis police reported 106 homicides this year. That’s down from 136 this time last year, a nearly 23% decrease.

Mayor Tishaura Jones attributes the decrease is due to “an all-hands-on-deck strategy. It is our community violence intervention program. It’s our Cops and Clinicians program with social workers and communities.”

Police Chief Robert Tracy took over the department in January. He credits the department's overall comprehensive crime strategy and the real-time sharing of accurate intelligence for the drop in homicides.

