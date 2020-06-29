x
crime

Man found shot to death in St. Louis basement Sunday afternoon identified

Police found 35-year-old Kerry Smith dead in the basement with several gunshot wounds
ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a basement in south St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood.

He has been identified as 35-year-old Kerry Smith.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 6100 block of Tennessee Avenue for what was originally categorized as an "attempted suicide" call, based on information from the person who called 911.

Police found Smith in the basement with several gunshot wounds throughout his body; he was pronounced dead at the scene. Upon further investigation of the scene, police requested the department's Homicide Division to assume the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

