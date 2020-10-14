Cash rewards for murder tips could double or triple under St. Louis bill

The bill would provide funding for a $10,000 cash reward for tips that lead to the arrest for murder

ST. LOUIS — City leaders are working to encourage people who witness or have information about a murder to come forward through an increase in cash rewards.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen will hear and vote Wednesday afternoon on Board Bill 114, also called the Justice for St. Louis Families Fund.

The bill would provide funding for a $10,000 cash reward for tips and information that lead to the arrest of a murder suspect in St. Louis. If the murder victim is a child under 17 years old, the reward would be $15,000.

"The impact to the community is to provide information to law enforcement officials so that they can ultimately arrest suspects for the crime of murder in the City and solve open homicide cases," according to a news release from Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed's office. Reed is sponsoring the bill.

The funding would come from the city's emergency reserves, according to a spokesperson from Reed's office.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

CrimeStoppers currently offers rewards of $5,000 for information that leads police to make an arrest in a murder case. CrimeStoppers is a nonprofit that runs on private donations. The CrimeStoppers tipline number is 866-371-8477.

If the Justice for St. Louis Families Fund is approved, CrimeStoppers will help administer the program specifically for the City of St. Louis and homicides that occur in the city, the spokesperson said.

If the bill is approved, the city plans to spread the word about the new rewards through an advertising campaign.

The hearing and vote is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday