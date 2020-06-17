3 killed hours apart in separate shootings across St. Louis

The identities of the victims have not been released

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating three separate homicides that occurred within six hours of each other in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the first homicide at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday on the 4700 block of Leduc Street, which borders the Kingsway East and The Ville neighborhood. A man was found unconscious and not breathing after being shot.

At 9:52 p.m., a man was shot on the 1100 block of Dillon Court in the Near Southside Neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, a man was shot on the 4600 block of Tennessee Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims have not been released. There was no further information on the circumstances of the shootings.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.