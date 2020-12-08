Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for dealing fentanyl out of Clinton-Peabody housing complex

According to court documents, Bruce Johnson was a distributor of fentanyl from September 2014 to July 2018

ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison for being involved in a fentanyl operation out of the Clinton-Peabody housing complex just south of downtown St. Louis.

Bruce Johnson was sentenced to 36 months in prison Tuesday, months after pleading guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and one felony count of felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Johnson was a distributor of fentanyl from September 2014 to July 2018. Johnson and other associates used multiple apartments at the Clinton-Peabody housing complex.

When officers conducted a search warrant in July of 2018, they found multiple guns. Johnson was a convicted felon before the search warrant was conducted.