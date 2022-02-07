DEA targets St. Louis as part of 'Operation Overdrive' anti-drug initiative

St. Louis and Kansas City are among 34 locations across 23 states where the DEA will focus its efforts in combating drug-related violent crime and overdoses.

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis has been pinpointed by Operation Overdrive, a new DEA initiative aimed at combatting rising drug-related violent crime and overdose deaths.

The DEA's St. Louis Division said in a Tuesday release that St. Louis and Kansas City are among 34 locations across 23 states where the DEA will focus its efforts.

This comes just weeks after DEA agents raided a Central West End apartment complex following the overdose deaths of seven people. A woman was later charged with distributing crack cocaine and fentanyl in relation to those deaths.

Operation Overdrive launched Feb. 1. It uses "a data-driven, intelligence-led approach to identify and dismantle criminal drug networks operating in areas with the highest rates of violence and overdoses," according to a press release from the DEA St. Louis Division. In its initial phase, the initiative has mapped threats and initiated enforcement operations against those networks.

The DEA said it identified hot spots of violence and overdose deaths using national crime statistics and CDC data, in order to devote resources to communities where criminal drug networks are causing the most harm.

The overdose epidemic kills 275 people every day in the United States, the DEA said. Violence, often connected to drug-related activities, has risen as well. According to the FBI, homicides increased by 30% in 2020, and 77% of murders were committed with a gun. In 2021, the DEA and law enforcement partners seized more than 8,700 guns during drug trafficking investigations.

The DEA St. Louis division seized 317 guns and record amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl that year, and the CDC estimated 2,043 people died of a drug overdose in Missouri for the year ending in June 2021.

"Operation Overdrive revealed alarming trends about the networks that DEA has mapped," the DEA said. "The vast majority of identified criminal drug networks are engaged in gun violence. A majority of identified criminal drug networks sell fentanyl or methamphetamine, and almost all of the identified criminal drug networks that sell those deadly synthetic drugs are also engaged in violent gun crimes."

Here is the full list of Operation Overdrive locations:

Atlanta, Georgia



Baltimore, Maryland



Baton Rouge, Louisiana



Bronx, New York



Buffalo, New York



Camden, New Jersey



Chattanooga, Tennessee



Chicago, Illinois



Cincinnati, Ohio



Cleveland, Ohio



Columbia, South Carolina



Dayton, Ohio



Detroit, Michigan



Flint, Michigan



Indianapolis, Indiana



Jackson, Mississippi



Kansas City, Missouri



Little Rock, Arkansas



Memphis, Tennessee



Miami, Florida



Milwaukee, Wisconsin



New Orleans, Louisiana



Newark, New Jersey



Oakland, California



Peoria, Illinois



Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



Pine Bluff, Arkansas



San Juan, Puerto Rico



Richmond, Virginia



San Bernardino, California



St. Louis, Missouri



Tulsa, Oklahoma



Washington, D.C.



Wilmington, Delaware

“DEA’s objective is clear,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram in a Feb. 7 release announcing the initiative.