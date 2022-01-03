St. Louis police: Man wanted for kidnapping ex from gas station, shooting her and her mother

Suspect Eric Rogers should be considered armed and very dangerous, police said. Anyone with information should call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a man suspected of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend Sunday after shooting her and her mother at a gas station.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Eric Rogers. Police warn he is considered armed and very dangerous. Anyone with information should call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477). He was last seen driving a lack Chrysler 200 with tinted windows and black rims.

Police said the incident happened at about 10 a.m. while the mother and daughter, ages 39 and 20, were at the Mobil Gas Station on 3710 North Grand Blvd. in the Fairgrounds neighborhood.

The mother said she was pumping gas when she heard her daughter scream as she was leaving the store. She said she then saw Rogers, her daughter's ex-boyfriend, dragging her by her shirt and throwing her into his car.

The mother pulled her daughter from the car and they both tried to run back into the store. That's when Rogers pulled out a handgun and shot them both, police said. The mother was shot in the leg and the daughter was grazed in the leg. He then dragged his ex back into his car and drove away.

He later dropped her off at a home on Capitol Hill Drive and then left.

Both victims were treated at an area hospital. St. Louis police didn't have an update on their conditions Monday morning but said their vitals were stable.

