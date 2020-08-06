'This is crazy' | St. Louis Board of Aldermen President reacts to violence during citywide curfew

Four people were shot to death within four hours on Sunday

ST. LOUIS — Even though a citywide curfew was in place four people were shot and killed within three and a half hours early Sunday in St. Louis.

In the last two weeks, 53 shootings have happened, 10 people were fatally shot.

5 On Your Side's Brandon Merano reached out to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and spoke with Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed about the violence.

The curfew was put in place earlier in the week after businesses were looted and a retired police captain was fatally shot.

It's in place from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice.

Strong words about Sunday's violence from St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.

"This is, this is crazy," said Reed.

"What they're doing isn't working even though all of the data shows that," said Reed.

In less four hours shootings took the lives of four people.

The first shooting on Academy and Maple left two men dead.

The second shooting left another man in his 30s dead.

The third shooting just minutes later, a 16-year-old girl shot and killed at 3:58 a.m. on Morganford Road.

"Put yourself in the shoes of one of the parents, put yourself in the shoes of one of the kids, put yourself in the shoes of one of the family members or friends who lost that person, put yourself squarely in their shoes," added Reed.

All of the shootings happened during a citywide curfew.

"A curfew is not going to stop them, it's just not, that's the least of their worries," added Reed.

In a year where St. Louis has already seen more than 1,000 shootings, Reed said he's not surprised.

"If you talk to the police department they'll say we can't get people to come forward and then there are cases where the police department says we've brought the information to the prosecutor's office and they didn't prosecute right," explained Reed.

One thing Reed is counting on, is a program he helped introduce years ago called 'Cure Violence.'

"At the core of crime is access to jobs, economic security and people not feeling connected to their community and feeling their community has failed them," added Reed.

The program has now finally been approved but when it will fully roll out and be fully funded remains to be seen.

Reed said whether you're the police, the prosecutor, the mayor or board of aldermen president the key to progress is simple.

"So what your'e saying is It all comes down to one word?, asked 5 On Your Side's Brandon Merano.