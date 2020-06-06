Woman shot after yelling at looters in St. Louis

The woman has since been treated and released from an area hospital

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot after yelling at looters in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers received a call on June 5 that a woman had been recovering from a gunshot wound to her foot.

The woman told police she and a man were driving home around 1 a.m. on Tuesday when they saw looters in the Wellston area. The man and woman said they yelled at the looters and then the looters got into several cars and chased them to the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Hodiamont, which is where they fired shots into their car.

The man drove the woman to the hospital where she has since been treated and released.

Dozens of businesses in the St. Louis area were damaged by looters on June 1 into the early hours of June 2.

This is also the same night when retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn was shot and killed by looters at a north city pawn shop.